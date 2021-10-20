Private Advisor Group LLC Has $426,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

