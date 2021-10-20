Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCI stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

