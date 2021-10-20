Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,325 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 176,592 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

KRNY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

