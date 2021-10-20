Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 799 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

CQQQ opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $62.85 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.