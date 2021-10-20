Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report sales of $4.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $4.90 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 1,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

