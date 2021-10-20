Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $637,402.28 and $116,916.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00065755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00100609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.81 or 1.00159468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.95 or 0.06075489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.