ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.82 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

