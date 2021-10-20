ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cannae by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,517 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 512.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after buying an additional 913,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cannae by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after buying an additional 733,300 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,198,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 854,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 599,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

