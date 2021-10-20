ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 71,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

