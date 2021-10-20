ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.32

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.32 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 145475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $512,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

