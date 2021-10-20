ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.90 ($23.41).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €14.88 ($17.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

