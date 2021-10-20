Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 228,228 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

UNP opened at $225.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.