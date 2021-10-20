Prudential PLC Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401,650 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Nucor by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after buying an additional 356,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,141,000 after buying an additional 335,199 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

