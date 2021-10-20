Prudential PLC Has $17.21 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299,325 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PerkinElmer by 40.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 576,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 167,498 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

NYSE:PKI opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.59.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

