Prudential PLC Makes New $8.02 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

