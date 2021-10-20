Prudential PLC Sells 156,925 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 156,925 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

NYSE:BA opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

