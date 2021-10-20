Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,711 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $700.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

