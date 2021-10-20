Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of FutureFuel worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 78.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 666.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 25.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FF stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $343.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

