Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,780,000 after acquiring an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $12,540,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $31,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 644.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $517.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.