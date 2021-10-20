Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $24,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 48,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 473.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 130,215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

