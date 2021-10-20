Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.