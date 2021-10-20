Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

