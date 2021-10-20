Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,750 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HealthStream by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,492,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 91,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,720. The stock has a market cap of $884.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

