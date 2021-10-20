Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,856. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $221.73 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

