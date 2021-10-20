Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after buying an additional 178,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after buying an additional 90,034 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.48. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.71. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

