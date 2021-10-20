Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.00.

Shares of LAD traded up $13.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,522. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.00 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

