Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. 166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,221. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $34.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $730.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

