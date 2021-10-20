Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.32. 307,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66. The company has a market cap of $309.49 billion, a PE ratio of 279.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.