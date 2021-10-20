Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Phibro Animal Health worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 35,112 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

