Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats comprises approximately 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,872. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

