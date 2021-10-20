Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $55.99 Million Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease comprises approximately 2.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global Ship Lease worth $55,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:GSL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $849.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

