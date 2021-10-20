Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $55.99 Million Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares during the quarter. Global Ship Lease accounts for approximately 2.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global Ship Lease worth $55,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 206.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 667.9% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $849.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

