Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.82% of Franchise Group worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,990. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

