Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AMERCO worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $172,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth $7,405,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $723.01. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,413. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $345.19 and a 12 month high of $740.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $664.29 and its 200 day moving average is $613.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

