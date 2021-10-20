Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,649 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 657,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period.

Shares of HYI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,348. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

