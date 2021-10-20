Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Lifted by Analyst

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41.

ATA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ATA opened at C$43.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 46.29. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$16.33 and a 1 year high of C$47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

