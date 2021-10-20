Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

MS opened at $101.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

