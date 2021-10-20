Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exelon Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

EXC stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

