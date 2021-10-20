Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,254,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $16,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

