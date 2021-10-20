Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Lowered by Analyst

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$79.23 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.17.

Shares of LIF opened at C$37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

