Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered by Oppenheimer

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of LHCG opened at $154.64 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $133.08 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $189.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LHC Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

