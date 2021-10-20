Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lifted by KeyCorp

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Otter Tail in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTTR opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

