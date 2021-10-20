Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQM. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

SQM stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

