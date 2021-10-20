Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issued By B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

FSTR stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $183.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

