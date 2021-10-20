QS Investors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 544 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,473,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $512.49 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $516.96. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

