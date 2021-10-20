QS Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

