Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $234.86 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average of $241.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.