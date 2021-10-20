Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 153.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,589,000 after buying an additional 916,136 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HDB opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

