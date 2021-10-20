Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $703,000 Stock Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $129,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

RADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.24 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

