Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AAON were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 in the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

